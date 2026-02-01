India’s Bane of Poor Quality Academic Textbooks

From the time when I was a senior school student till the present I have felt an acute lacuna in the context of good quality textbooks authored by Indian scholars and academics. During the decade of the 1970s, the NCERT had done an admirable job in producing some very well written school textbooks in several disciplines. In particular, the series on the life sciences under the general editorship of the late Panchanan Maheshwari truly stood out. He was one of our most distinguished of scientists and he had taken the pains to assemble a team of highly regarded life scientists to produce the textbooks on botany and zoology. More importantly, Professor Maheshwari had himself authored several chapters in those books and it was evident to even a schoolboy like me that the books carried a great deal of value. Unfortunately, almost no one in my high school experience attached much value to those books and this included almost all my teachers. Instead, we were compelled to obtain very bulky volumes authored by nondescript individuals and we were told that these books were the ones that would help us do well in school leaving examinations as well as for entering colleges offering medical and related disciplines of study. In hindsight, compelling students to rely on those shoddy textbooks and such practices have caused much harm to the cause of education in India. Lest we gain the impression that this was affecting only high school education we need to think again. Similarly, let us not think that this is not relevant in today’s times; the problem continues to persist.