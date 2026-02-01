Kutch Kutch Hota Hai

In one of the rooms, Abdul Hamid Arab Khatri dips his fingers into a bowl of yellow paste. It carries a faint, nutty smell. He lifts it out, presses it onto the tip of a metal stylus, and begins to draw on the cloth before him. The paint—made from boiled castor oil and dyes—moves with patience learned over years. Fine lines appear, then curve, then fold into themselves. Within moments, a flower emerges. He doesn’t stop here. He folds the cloth in half, creating a mirror image of the design. From a distance, the artwork almost looks like embroidery. “It used to be a kind of labour,” he says. “Now it’s art.” After a pause, he adds, “Eight generations.”

The craft arrived in India from Persia more than 300 years ago, originally producing simple, sparsely detailed designs, often made for a wedding trousseau. “My cousin, Abdulgafur, refined the craft, added detail and new motifs,” Hamid says. “He created designs that suited contemporary tastes, often featuring the tree of life.” The family soon began travelling to exhibitions across the country, so much so that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented two Rogan paintings to then US President Barack Obama, drawing renewed attention to the art form.

Rogan designs are drawn entirely from memory. No sketches, no references. Vines, peacocks, medallions, the tree of life—each motif is learned through watching, doing, and repeating. “It’s a work of patience,” says Sumar Daud Khatri. “Every design has to be completed within hours, otherwise the paste dries.” A small piece may take three to four days to finish; larger works, including saris that cost as much as Rs 1.5 lakh, can take months, sometimes years. “The hardest part is adding detail—shades, texture, depth,” he says.