The Disaster Diary

While on paper these cities are stable, people have forgotten that violent earthquakes can strike suddenly and hit harder than expected.

Rajkot, Gujarat

The ground is a problem since the region’s cracked geology can make earthquake shaking even worse (like how jello shakes more than solid ground). It’s influenced by the nearby Kutch fault system where the devastating Bhuj earthquake happened in 2001. Scientists predict shaking could be moderate to severe (0.19g to 0.39g). As one contractor explains: “Buildings go up fast, but few follow seismic norms”—meaning construction is booming but builders aren’t following earthquake safety rules. Engineer Satyaprakash Mishra says the city needs detailed soil studies for each area, city-level earthquake design teams, proper training for builders and engineers, fixing old unsafe buildings and better coordination between authorities. Without urgent action, it could face a disaster like the 2001 Bhuj earthquake that killed thousands.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

The marble city sits on a dangerous crack in the Earth’s crust (the Narmada-Son-Tapti fault line). Think of it like a city sitting on a cracked foundation of one of the most earthquake-prone cities in central India. Most neighbourhoods haven’t checked if their buildings are earthquake-safe. People have forgotten about the big earthquake that hit in 1997. As one resident says: “No one thinks it can happen again”—but it definitely could. The city needs detailed, neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood earthquake safety rules (called microzonation), updated local building codes that work with India’s national and state disaster management authorities (NDMA and SDMA). Jabalpur is in a dangerous spot for earthquakes, and urgently needs better safety rules enforcement.

