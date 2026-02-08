Fairness is the Prerequisite for a United India

The 2026-27 Union Budget is a document that reveals the shifting soul of our Republic. For those of us who have long championed the idea of India as a powerful, cohesive Union of States, the latest fiscal roadmap is not just disappointing—it is a betrayal of the very spirit of nationalism. True nationalism is not found in the loudness of a slogan or the height of a statue; it is found in the fairness with which a nation treats its constituent parts. When that fairness is sacrificed at the altar of short-term political expediency, we aren’t just mismanaging a budget; we are eroding the bedrock of our federal structure.

The sheer irony of the current fiscal narrative is that it seeks to build a ‘Vikasit Bharat’ by penalising the very engines that have powered our journey this far. When we look at the data from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, we see a disturbing pattern. These are the states that took the national call for progress seriously. They invested in their people, stabilised their populations, and built the industrial and technological backbones that allow India to hold its head high on the global stage. Yet, in the 2026-27 fiscal projections, these states are being treated as nothing more than a resource pool for a Union that seems increasingly uninterested in their long-term growth.

Let us look at the cold mechanics of the 16th Finance Commission’s devolution formula. We are told that we are a ‘One Nation,’ but the distribution of resources suggests a country divided into two classes: the providers and the beneficiaries. While the Commission has introduced a 10 per cent weightage for “Contribution to GDP”—a move that purportedly rewards efficiency—the reality is a sophisticated shell game. Even with marginal increases in the horizontal share for states like Kerala (now at 2.38 per cent) or Karnataka (now at 4.13 per cent), the gap between what they contribute and what they receive remains a canyon. When Maharashtra contributes nearly 15 per cent of the national GDP but receives a pittance back in devolution, it is an affront to the dignity of the taxpayer.