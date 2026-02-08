Last Laugh of Ottanthullal

By the time most children were still wobbling through bicycle lessons, Maruthorvattom Kannan was already sprinting across makeshift stages, body streaked in green, ankle bells slicing through the air. Today, at 46, he carries four decades of muscle memory—and the fragile fate of an art form practiced by fewer than 200 people in the world. “This,” he says, lifting a crown that costs more than his monthly income, “is my life.”

Offstage, he is one man battling dwindling audiences, rising costs, and the real possibility that Ottanthullal may disappear with his generation. Ottanthullal literally means running and jumping, but its spirit is sharper than movement. Born in the 17th century, it traces its origins to rebellion. “Kunchan Nambiar is the inventor—otherwise, the father—of this art form,” Kannan says. Legend has it that after being publicly insulted during a performance, Nambiar responded by creating Ottanthullal overnight.