Light Years on Canvas

“There is so much contained in space,” she says. “It starts with the understanding of the fact that we are so insignificant in front of its immensity.” From these contrasts, abstraction became not an escape from reality but a method of metabolising it. “Hubble and James Webb state that colours are largely computer creations. It gave me the license to use my own imagination,” says the artist, who is primarily based in Paris, but also spends time working in Pune and Norway. This freedom manifests as a palette that traverses incandescent reds, gossamer blues and almost metallic greens—tones that feel plausible yet invented. Although Bajaj has spent decades devoted to abstraction, the series marks a subtle shift in her approach. “Before Spacescapes, my abstracts were produced only in my mind,” she reflects. Rather than depicting nebulae and galaxies, Bajaj allows them to enter her studio as provocations, generating what she calls a “dialogue between me and events in the outer world.” The exhibition also includes a hybrid digital work through which Bajaj explores the dimension of motion. “Technology and art shouldn’t be seen as incompatible,” she says.