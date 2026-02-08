Mud and Muscle in the City of Moksha

The same philosophy has shaped wrestlers like Gaurishankar Pahalwan, an international freestyle wrestler and gold medallist who began training in the akharas long before professional arenas became accessible. A clerk by profession, he earns between Rs 11,000 and Rs 25,000 for district-level dangals and up to Rs 1 lakh at the state level. After nearly 30 years of training, the akhara remains his anchor. “It’s an art with many techniques,” he says. “Even the langot matters—it’s sacred, used only here. Scientifically, it reduces bruises, but traditionally it is tied to brahmacharya, to conserving energy and disciplining the mind and body.” Not everyone here is chasing medals. For many, the draw is health, community, and continuity. Akhara Swaminath, one of the city’s oldest, is overseen by 74-year-old Dayashankar Yadav. “In this akhara, every person of age six and above—of all genders, religions, and castes—is welcome,” Yadav says. “It is completely free of cost. The only aim is to ensure this ancient art is not lost.”

Newcomers like Shubham Pandey and Aryan Kapoor describe akharas training as a “desi workout” unlike anything a gym offers. “For me, two hours here is like charging my mobile phone for the day,” Aryan says. “Unlike the gym, where the bulk fades, the akhara builds strength and stamina.” Given a chance, they would like to participate in dangals and make it big.

The mud is sacred; it is treated less like soil and more like prasad. Dug from eight to ten feet below ground, it is mixed with turmeric, curd, and mustard oil. Changed every eight to ten months, it is believed to cool the body and heal the skin. Its upkeep is sustained by community labour and anonymous donations.

As the sun climbs and Varanasi slips into its familiar rhythm of prayers and pilgrims, the akharas have already done their work. In this city, salvation takes many forms. Some find it in the river. Others, like the wrestlers, find it in the mud.