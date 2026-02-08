Responsible Parenting is not Sharenting

It seems harmless enough on the surface. Cute, even. Not many of us are the joyless, cold-blooded sorts who can bring ourselves to ignore and scroll past a reel of a sweet baby curled up with her pup, just being effortlessly adorable. It is the sort of thing that brings a much-needed smile to the face in a narrow, insular world where Trump and the techmasters are on the rampage. Where a post of a nepo kid cutting ties with his celebrity parents is likely to steal the attention from an ongoing war. But every time a video of a tiny tot shows up on my feed, there is a part of me that feels so unclean I might as well have been eyeballing something far more hardcore. Perhaps a closer look at this acute discomfort is warranted, especially since the all-knowing influencers are forever urging you to examine your ‘big feelings’ so that you can be your ‘most authentic self’.

The trend of commodifying babies from the moment of conception is so commonplace that barely anyone raises an eyebrow in an age where everything is monetised in the interest of brand building. It was bad enough when celebrities did it, selling their most intimate, carefully curated moments to commercialise themselves and build diverse empires off the backs of their burgeoning popularity, then selling overpriced, nonessential products to their rabid fanbase. Now everybody is doing it, using Instagram to magnify their private lives for the ravenously voyeuristic public and making a reality show of it, even the seamier aspects rendered in tasteful sepia tones to amplify the appeal. But surely, we can draw the line when it comes to babies having their privacy robbed and childhood commandeered?