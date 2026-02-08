The Other Cricket

On a chilly Friday at Gurgaon’s Nawada ground, 23-year-old Amaan Alvi walked back to the boundary, six runs short of a fifty. He scored 44—crisp drives, busy singles, and a late cut that drew applause from strangers leaning on motorbikes. “I wanted that 50,” he rues. “But a day is a day.” Moments later, he pocketed his Rs 5,000 match fee, as routine now as taping his bat. For Amaan, this is a job that pays his bills and funds his travel across Delhi, NCR, Punjab, Gujarat, and Kashmir. “This is our livelihood, our full-time job.”

What changed everything was data. On CricHeroes, a scoring and statistics app with over 40 million local cricketers, Amaan is a star with 1,500+ matches and 200+ Man of the Match awards. “Numbers speak louder than anything else,” he says, scrolling through graphs like a trader. His numbers convert directly into cash: Rs 4,000–Rs 6,000 per match in Delhi; Rs 8,000–Rs 15,000 outside NCR. On a good month, he makes Rs 60,000–Rs 1,50,000. “If you’re scoring, your phone keeps ringing.”

Around him, an entire parallel cricket economy hums: umpires paid per match plus travel, videographers streaming from stabilised phones, kit suppliers selling from car boots. Grounds are booked in three shifts and owners run teams like franchises with WhatsApp strategy chats and fitness sessions. Competition is fierce. A star last week is benched the next if form dips. Outstation “pros” fly in—Punjab’s power-hitters, Baroda’s swing bowlers, Kashmir’s fearless finishers—raising match quality and prize pools that run into lakhs of rupees. Amaan is a case study in a rising cricketing middle class—players who may never play Ranji but still make a living from the sport. “I get paid to play cricket every day,” he says. “How many people get to say that?”

There is more to say. On winter evenings in Noida, when the floodlights snap on and dust rises off the practice pitches, girls walk in with kitbags. Coach Dipak says with eyes on a pack of teenage fast bowlers, “Women’s cricket is not just progressing, but is expanding at a pace that demands specialised training.” For him, this isn’t just a sporting shift, it’s economic too. “Grassroots cricket is a structured, organised, financially sustainable ecosystem. It starts at the ground level, and that business is only getting bigger,” he adds. Among those cutting through the evening haze is 20-year-old Avni Panchan, arriving straight from college and lacing up her spikes before she’s even finished catching her breath. She pays Rs 5,000– Rs 6,000 a month to train under U-19 coach Anju Bhati in Noida Sector 127, intent on pushing her way toward the national setup. “I started playing cricket at 14,” she says. “My father told me I have power in my arms. I still remember that line. That keeps me going. I want to play for India.”