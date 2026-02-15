Four Nightingales, One Tune

The four Tetseo Sisters grew up listening to The Beatles and ABBA. But it were the folk songs of Nagaland that created a special bond. During periods of political unrest in Kohima, their father would turn up the radio so folk music would drown out the sound of gunshots. “That’s how music became a refuge for us,” says Mutsevelu Tetseo, also known as Mercy, the eldest of the four. Their growing attachment to music became so deep that, as children, they played a Tati—a traditional Naga string instrument; this one fashioned out of an Amul milk carton.

Today, Mercy, Azine, Kuvelu, and Alune carry forward their native, collective inheritance by singing in the Li tradition and in their mother tongue Naga Chokri. Their goal is to focus on both documenting and presenting traditional Naga folk to the world, and discover what can be unlocked with creativity. Their music blends Naga folk with contemporary pop sensibilities, creating a fusion that is rooted yet accessible.

The freedom to do this, they say, comes from Li tradition itself. “Li allows space for innovation and adaptation, so we sing the traditional chorus and add a few verses,” Mercy explains, “We wish to take our musical tradition forward while experimenting with songs, adding our little personal touches, but not tampering with the authenticity.” The audience, she reflects, is split in halves: some prefer traditional tunes while others enjoy the fusion numbers. The challenges lie in expression. “Li also has a fixed syllable pattern; it is hard to compress all thoughts in just five syllables!” Mercy says.

Their repertoire draws from everyday life in Nagaland. From songs sung in paddy fields while sowing the crop to lyrics personifying Kohima’s cherry blossom for first love, every melody tells the tale of Naga traditions, beliefs, and ways of life. Their songs are on love for their land and the pride in their identity, among which a few are eulogies to women. Mercy feels that this is Li history sung by its four keepers. “I love how there are multiple stories in all songs—one from the lyrics and another from the activity the song is meant for. When we’re telling these stories on stage, magic happens,” Mercy says.

That connection is palpable to audiences when they perform. “If you have a song in your heart, you’ll never be lonely,” they believe. Recently, they performed at Royal Enfield Social Mission’s Journeying Across the Himalayas. As the scarlet-washed stage rumbled with Naga drums, the sisters, dark haired with smiling faces, appeared in Naga shawls, draped skirts, and wearing elaborate headgear. As the band harmonised their voices, oscillating between shrillness and depth, the audience would have been transported to the rolling hills of Nagaland’s valleys, that shine yellow-green in sunlight.