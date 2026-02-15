You’ve heard it in the movies: ‘Speak now, or forever hold your peace,’ says the priest just before the couple take their wedding vows. If anyone objects to the union, this is their moment to speak up. If they don’t, the wedding goes on as planned.

The practice, which started in the 16th century as a Christian wedding ritual, has died out in real life, and the phrase has left the chapel.

But its underlying logic remains one of the most vital rules for navigating human relationships. When you witness an injustice being done or feel the sting of a personal slight, you are given a choice: you can protest or accept the situation silently.

If you choose the latter, you aren’t just keeping the peace; you are signalling to the world—and the offender—that you’re comfortable with the situation. But remember, there’s no point in complaining later: real life puts an invisible statute of limitations on your grievances, and no one will care. Also, the dignified silence you’re so proud of now will ultimately turn into a slow burn of resentment that’ll devour you from inside.

We see it often enough in the workplace. A colleague takes an idea of yours and passes it off as their own to the boss, who loves it and makes a big deal of it. You are stunned at the betrayal, then angry but don’t want to cause a scene or appear petty. So, you keep quiet and tell yourself you’re being the bigger person and showing grace.

However, three months later, that grace has curdled into a ball of bitter, unyielding anger. You avoid your colleague as much as you can and are cold or downright rude when forced to interact. Eventually, you explode. “Why didn’t you say something then,” your co-workers ask you. You have no answer. Explaining now feels less like a pursuit of justice and more like the nursing of a tired grudge.