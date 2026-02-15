The Cult and the Cadre is the RSS Dilemma of Its Own Creation

Indian politics has always been a theatre where ideology writes the script but personality sells the tickets. The latest rumblings between Mohan Bhagwat and the personality-orbiting Narendra Modi are less about individual friction and more about a structural contradiction at the heart of the Sangh Parivar: the uneasy marriage between cadre-based nationalism and leader-centric populism. That order has been inverted for a while. Narendra Modi is not merely a BJP leader; he is arguably India’s most successful practitioner of political personalisation since Indira Gandhi. The “Modi brand” fuses governance, nationalism, welfare delivery, and aspirational symbolism into a singular persona. The famous birthday anecdote where Modi jokingly narrated that a senior leader reminded him that he is 75, he responded that “25 years are still remaining,” it was typical Modi rhetoric: playful but layered. The remark signals longevity, inevitability, and personal political immortality. But for the RSS, such messaging triggers deeper ideological discomfort. Bhagwat’s assertion that the RSS that deserves credit for ‘achche din’ is not institutional vanity. It is strategic messaging. Neither side will escalate publicly. But both are recalibrating influence.

Founded in 1925 by KB Hedgewar, the RSS emerged from a deep suspicion of charismatic mass leaders of the freedom movement. Hedgewar admired mobilisation but feared the fragility of movements centred on individuals. It was hence designed like a slow, old-school open-source project. No flashy front-end, no celebrity CEO, just thousands of volunteers quietly pushing updates to the national consciousness. From its founding, its distrust of mass messiahs is because history shows movements built around one towering figure usually implode once that figure fades, retires, or develops a taste for immortality speeches. The RSS basically built what you could call an ideological suite—like a full political operating system—containing nationalism, cultural revival, social organisation, and grassroots mobilisation, all meant to run collectively rather than through one dominant user interface. Then came Modi, who didn’t just install himself as an admin user but became the entire graphical interface through which millions access nationalism, governance, aspiration, grievance, welfare delivery, and even emotional therapy. The BJP under Modi doesn’t merely market policies; it markets presence. The organisation consciously adopted a decentralised, almost monastic discipline. Its ethos rested on anonymity, collective identity, and slow ideological consolidation. Historically, the RSS has watched personality politics derail movements. It saw the Indian National Congress revolve around Gandhi and Nehru. It saw socialist formations fracture after charismatic leaders faded. Its own political arm, today’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was initially shaped to avoid that fate. The model was simple: ideology first, organisation second, leader third.