The Great Indian Art Mafia

One positive aspect, which is a by-product of the burgeoning competitive art market, is the parallel stream of an alternate art trajectory. The notions of nature (prakriti) are being transformed through attentiveness and awareness towards the ecological environment, sustainability, catch words which underline the alternative languages of art. Concepts such as the art of neurodiverse are entering the frame.

These are very interesting times for the art market. There is a huge churning happening, almost like a samudra manthan. As the Indian market is getting buoyant, there is more money with the people and Indian art is also flourishing. The demand for art is growing among Indians in India and abroad, where Indians are still comfortable buying only Indian art. More homes are being built in India, and with the big, increasingly wealthy diaspora in Dubai, London, and the US, the demand for Indian art is increasing rapidly, with numerous trends in the Indian art market emerging.

A market for emerging artists is developing, which belongs to the category of what is normally called affordable art. A number of art fairs are sprouting up, catering to the growing demand for art in this price segment. There is a huge potential for the Indian art market, which also accounts for the success of the India Art Fair in Delhi, the Art Mumbai, and the Art of India. A lot more art initiatives like the Kochi Biennale, the Bengal Biennale are now visible, along with, of course, the massive growth of the prices of the Indian masters, with the auction prices with Pundole, Saffron Art, and Astaguru, not to forget the Asian Section with Christies, followed by Sotheby’s.

Art is now as much a financial commodity as an aesthetic one, though quite dissimilar to publicly traded securities. With the rapid growth of wealth expansion, with the rise of HNI’s, family and corporate offices, there is an increased demand for tangible luxury assets, and high-end Indian art certainly fits the category. In light of the limited availability of historically important works such as those of VS Gaitonde, Tyeb Mehta, Amrita Sher-Gil and Raja Ravi Varma.

Fortunately, there is also a growing transparency and availability of online data from auction houses, which provide price histories enabling investors to track appreciation trends. In financial portfolio diversification art is perceived as a hedge against inflation and marked volatility since its value is driven by cultural capital and rarity rather than the financial cycle. Art is increasingly treated as a store of value and a capital asset.

The current Indian market is characterised by the consolidation of blue-chip masters, increased participation from wealth managers and financial advisors, and the gradual integration of art into wealth portfolios, signalling a clear shift from purely collecting art for aesthetic purposes, towards art being both a cultural capital and a financial asset.

The downside of course is that the Indian market is also abuzz with cartels, ‘mafias’, consortiums, along with forgeries and frauds, which makes the Chinese adage even more relevant: “May you live in interesting times”.

The writer is an art historian, curator, and author