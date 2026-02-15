What Healthy Water Brings with It

I was at a wetland with an important government official, showing him how the restoration of wetland vegetation in the water had brought in a variety of birds.

His eyes swept over the birds that stayed balanced in the lake, floating seemingly effortlessly as ducks do. His gaze stopped at a particularly grand looking bird—one with an orange head that looked like an inflated, oversized balloon. “Lal sar”, (red head), he said as he pointed. It was almost an insider name: for years, lal sar, or the Red crested pochard, was hunted as a kind of seasonal bounty in India. Each winter, several kinds of ducks brave long journeys to arrive in India from colder areas—Central Asia and parts of Europe. For years, they were hunted.

This year, we surveyed for birds next to a wetland near the Ganga river. The water was chequered with specks—regular birds on first sight. On second glance, the feathers became clearer—jigsaw pieces falling into place, glimpses of shared history and migrations. There were hundreds of Red crested pochards, a bird usually seen in more conservative numbers. Their cousins swam next to them—Common pochards, the males with warm chestnut heads and bright, red eyes. Common pochards have a misleading name: they are no longer common, now listed as Vulnerable on the global IUCN species Red list. And there were Great crested grebes, their heads resplendent with jaunty crests, disappearing into the water as the birds dived.