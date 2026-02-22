AI in education: Bridging technophilia and technophobia

By the time this article hits the stands, India AI Impact Summit would have come to a successful close with thousands returning with millions of ideas to disrupt the lifestyle of billions using silicon agents working in tandem with synaptic naturals. The convergence of artificial and natural has come at a time when the entire world is navigating the waters of AI wave that follows its predecessors—internet, e-commerce, social media. To carelessly stay away claiming tradition is best or to mindlessly merge and embrace modern algorithms is education’s dilemma. The abuse of AI in applications other than education is reversible while the same is irreversible in education especially during its formative stages. It is at this crossroad of policy conundrum that education seeks a good mix of algorithmic assistance and cerebral persistence to achieve Prime Minister Modi’s target of India being among top three global AI super powers by 2027.

Global data suggests that the use of AI in education is incredibly widespread at an adoption rate higher than in most other industries. With an 86 per cent adoption rate, the global AI in education market of USD 7.57 billion in 2025 is expected to touch USD 112 billion by 2034. While 88 per cent students using agentic AI for academic work, 60 per cent of teachers using AI for organised pedagogy with students using predominantly for information retrieval and homework/assignment assistance and faculty for lesson planning and assessment. In addition to the two, institutional administrators use AI for analytics to drive admissions, administration and accountability. The comity of students, faculty and institutional administrators present an interesting mix of opportunities and challenges, especially during this admission season where AI-based courses in colleges seem to mercilessly operate in the ‘highest bidder is the ultimate winner’ mode. I reserve a detailed article on this later with AI education becoming a booming commercial proposition and get back to my concern on AI in education, which is a civilisational juxtaposition.

The future of education is not in the outcome of a binary war between artificial intelligence and traditional pedagogy but in the calibrated adoption of both. While silicon-powered algorithms increasingly arbitrate attention, epistemic authority still relies on synaptic triggered realisms that are human-centric and not driven by agentic AI. The ground reality that formative education cannot be reduced to pattern recognition instruments or probabilistic optimisation models but an apprenticeship in ambiguity for limitless exploration is the natural guardrail for AI adoption in education. The need for architecting an intelligent synthesis of an AI-powered system to nurture human cognition is tellingly visible and cannot be ignored through blindfolded policies.