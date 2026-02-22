Bagging the best

After more than three decades of shaping fashion and cinema, Manish Malhotra unveiled his first dedicated handbag collection. The couturier introduced his newest vertical with a special preview at Selfridges & Co. in London early last month. Each piece evokes the house’s core values of timeless glamour and a cinematic allure—whether it is The Noor clutch which is bijoux inspired and reflects the house’s artistry or The Showstopper bag which is informed by the lehenga translating its movement and detailing into a statement accessory.
Malhotra has always been known for extrapolating jewel tones, indigenous craft techniques and amping up the drama with an unexpected play of volume in his couture creations and now these signature touches have been translated into his handbags as well.
“Bags, honestly, felt like a very natural extension,” says Malhotra for whom fashion has always been about storytelling—about completing a look, not just dressing the body. Every bag in the collection is inhabited with a sense of glamour synonymous with the brand’s couture and jewellery. A creative fusion of emotion, beautiful crafts and glamour, and something which people can truly make their own over time.
Timeless glamour has always been at the heart of everything the house does. With these bags, the idea was to create something that doesn’t follow trends but goes beyond them. Each bag makes for versatile styling and works beautifully from day to night. Moreover, the shapes are classic and refined, but the detailing, textures and finishes bring in that unmistakable sense of glamour and romance that defines MM signature.
Most of the bags are crafted in patent leather, which forms the foundation of the collection. On top of that, the designer has explored rich hardware, intricate stone embroidery, metal detailing and handcrafted embellishments. “All these elements come from our couture heritage and our deep love for craftsmanship and detail,” he says.
Malhotra views these bags as statement pieces that can elevate any look. “They work beautifully with sarees, lehengas, sharp evening gowns, or even a well-tailored suit,” he shares. At the same time, one can also carry them with everyday clothing—that’s the beauty of them.”