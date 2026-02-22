Bagging the best

After more than three decades of shaping fashion and cinema, Manish Malhotra unveiled his first dedicated handbag collection. The couturier introduced his newest vertical with a special preview at Selfridges & Co. in London early last month. Each piece evokes the house’s core values of timeless glamour and a cinematic allure—whether it is The Noor clutch which is bijoux inspired and reflects the house’s artistry or The Showstopper bag which is informed by the lehenga translating its movement and detailing into a statement accessory.

Malhotra has always been known for extrapolating jewel tones, indigenous craft techniques and amping up the drama with an unexpected play of volume in his couture creations and now these signature touches have been translated into his handbags as well.

“Bags, honestly, felt like a very natural extension,” says Malhotra for whom fashion has always been about storytelling—about completing a look, not just dressing the body. Every bag in the collection is inhabited with a sense of glamour synonymous with the brand’s couture and jewellery. A creative fusion of emotion, beautiful crafts and glamour, and something which people can truly make their own over time.