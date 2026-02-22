Fear the illusion, not the illusionist

The fear of a mechanical god is as old as the stories of the asuras creating mayavi—illusions—objects or scenes so convincing that even the gods were momentarily deceived. Today, as we digest the ominous predictions of tech prophets like Matt Shumer in The New York Times, we are witnessing a modern version of that same ancient panic. The prophecy is grim: AI is coming for the white-collar worker, the artist, and the engineer, leaving a trail of redundancy in its wake. But as I look at the market and technology today, I am reminded of 2000.

Just as investors today oscillate between existential dread and frenzied investment, the dot-com era saw similar visions of a world in which physical reality would evaporate overnight. A recent Bloomberg opinion piece rightly points out that this “AI panic” often ignores the facts. Markets thrive on hype, and corporations often downsize not because the machines have arrived, but in anticipation of rumours—a pre-emptive strike against a digital ghost. The reality is that despite decades of downsizing and technological leaps, we have yet to see a single complex product, like a full-length feature film, created entirely by AI that has achieved genuine theatrical or commercial success.

I was recently invited to a leading studio that proudly showcased its latest AI-generated ad films. The technical wizardry was, on the surface, staggering. Yet it took only a few seconds for a trained eye to see the “holes.” There is a basic structure, a decent skeleton, but the “prana”—the life-breath of human creativity—is missing. The production quality has glaring gaps; it lacks the richness, the messy complexity, and the soul of a human-made product.