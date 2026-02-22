Not lost in translation

Love, director Yoo Young-eun felt while creating Can This Love Be Translated?, is that universal emotion which could travel across cultures and borders. This is also the reason that the show is ranked among the most popular shows on Netflix India currently. To elevate the story, Yoo collaborated with Hong Sisters—writers Jung Eun and Mi Ran—known for genre-bending hits such as Alchemy of Souls and Hotel Del Luna. The globetrotting romantic drama blends romance with fantasy and horror, lending the narrative an almost fairy tale-like quality.

“With this particular project, through the tone of the genre of a romantic comedy, we wanted to convey a universal emotion,” she says. “What made it effective was the fairy tale-like world-building and universe that the Hong sisters are so well known for. And on top of that, we wanted to deliver not just the storyline, but also visuals as well.”