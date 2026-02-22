Royal reboot

Orange Tree’s newest drop is a birthday ode with a regal wink—crafted as a tribute to former polo player and Jodhpur royal Yuvraj Shivraj Singh, celebrating his 50th year of philanthropy, and valour. Rooted in his love for nature and animals, noble lineage, and sporting spirit, the collection balances heritage with an easy modern swagger.
Think foldable chairs, an outdoor coffee table, and a bar trolley—sleek, contemporary takes on classic field furniture. Add to that the elegant magazine rack, a photo frame, and a table lamp that elevate any space. Then come the scene-stealers: an unmissable cigar case, the Helm lamp, and the Knight’s lamp—each nodding to old-world suavity with a distinctly modern polish.
Gaurav Jain, Founder and Creative Director, Orange Tree, says, “The edit maintains a balance of polo traditions and modern living while preserving the spirit of Jodhpur’s legacy.” Every piece from the Chevalier Collection channels noble heritage and contemporary spirit—timeless, elegant designs marked by enduring silhouettes and an undercurrent of strength. Regal, yes—but never heavy-handed. “We ensured the aesthetic linguistics stayed minimal, functional and comfortable, exuding a quiet luxury that reminisces about the royal lineage while staying relevant for today,” adds Jain.
The collection is available on rangtree.in; prices begin at Rs 10,000 and go up to a lakh