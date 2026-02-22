Royal reboot

Orange Tree’s newest drop is a birthday ode with a regal wink—crafted as a tribute to former polo player and Jodhpur royal Yuvraj Shivraj Singh, celebrating his 50th year of philanthropy, and valour. Rooted in his love for nature and animals, noble lineage, and sporting spirit, the collection balances heritage with an easy modern swagger.

Think foldable chairs, an outdoor coffee table, and a bar trolley—sleek, contemporary takes on classic field furniture. Add to that the elegant magazine rack, a photo frame, and a table lamp that elevate any space. Then come the scene-stealers: an unmissable cigar case, the Helm lamp, and the Knight’s lamp—each nodding to old-world suavity with a distinctly modern polish.