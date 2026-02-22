The many lives of love

February is the month of love. And as the song says, let’s talk about love—and its temperamental sibling, romance. According to a flurry of current studies, 2026 is witnessing several important shifts in youth mating rituals. One is ‘hot-take dating’: partners seek shared values and radical transparency, and strong views are stated upfront. 'Friendfluence’ is the growing power of buddies to shape romantic choices through group dates, double dates, and collective vetting. The science of dating has replaced the search for “The One”, encouraging experimentation and learning in early relationships instead of destiny-driven thinking. Then there are micro-transactions: small, thoughtful acts like a midnight airport drop or stocking the fridge while a partner is away—preferred over expensive gifts. Rudeness and extreme macho posturing are firmly out. What matters instead is emotional vibe coding, and vulnerability is the new red rose.

“To Gen Z, and to some extent Gen Alpha, vulnerability isn’t weakness; it’s vocabulary. Love now arrives with disclaimers: I need space. I’m not emotionally available right now. This is my boundary,” says Dr Aditi Govitrikar, mental-health advocate and actor. “OTT shows like Mismatched simply held up a mirror to what this generation is actually experiencing, and that relatability made them feel seen.” The hit TV series is about a traditional, never-say-die romantic who is smitten by a free spirited girl whom he wants to marry.

Romantic fasting is a new trend that reflects an eversion to traditional ‘must dos’ by not participating in Karva Chauth and Valentine’s Day rituals, switching to ‘airplane mode’ for mental and physical self-care. Paradoxically, in an always-online world, platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) continue to shape how relationships are perceived, and manipulative practices such as ‘breadcrumbing’— stringing someone along with little gestures and messages without making a commitment—don’t cut it any more in an era of transparency and public accountability.