The national sport of blaming the dead: Gen Z edition

Indian politics has a strange hobby. Some leaders become statues with pigeon problems. Some become boring exam answers. And then there is Jawaharlal Nehru, the Great Indian Satan in a sexy namesake jacket permanently trending and permanently blamed. Border issue? Nehru’s bad. Bureaucracy slow? Nehru’s colonial hangover. China? Definitely Nehru. If the Wi-Fi drops, give it a minute and someone will connect it to 1954. As a riposte, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has argued that Nehru has become a “convenient scapegoat”—a phrase that matters now, because at this point, Nehru isn’t just a former prime minister. He is a symbol his post-mortem opponents use to explain whatever they don’t like about modern India. This is bigger than party politics. It’s about narrative control. Societies love simplistic origin stories comprising heroes and villains. The French blamed Voltaire for French society’s moral decline. Ancient Rome blamed dead emperors as wrongful dictators. Political theorist René Girard argued that communities often project their tensions onto symbolic scapegoats. In India’s case, Nehru has become the all-purpose historical villain for anyone who thinks post-1947 India took a wrong turn.

Why him? Because in today’s ethos he represents a whole vibe: secularism, elite English-speaking liberalism, socialism, non-alignment, all which made up the early republic’s blueprint. If you want to rewrite India’s founding story, Nehru is the main character you have to dethrone. Both readings are partial truths. Both are politically useful. Neither is historically complete.

But here’s the part people skip. The India Nehru inherited in 1947 was not a stable country waiting for a TED Talk. It was bleeding from Partition and flooded with refugees. It inherited famine-scarred agriculture, negligible industrial capacity, fractured institutions, refugee crises, and near-bankrupt finances. Expecting flawless policymaking in such conditions is intellectually equivalent to blaming the Wright brothers for not inventing in-flight GPS. Moreover, the continuity of institutions across seven decades means that failures cannot logically remain frozen in 1964. In his famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech, he literally warned that independence was just “a step, an opening of opportunity, to the greater triumphs and achievements that await us.” His non-alignment policy tried to keep India independent during the US-Soviet Cold War. But it also came with blind spots, especially regarding China, culminating in the 1962 defeat that is the biggest dent in his legacy. Nehru wasn’t flawless. The point is that turning him into the single source code of every modern problem is what historians call presentism: in this case, judging decisions made in 1947 as if the people making them had Google, hindsight, and 75 years of data.