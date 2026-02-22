The republic of right now

Forget the infamous Indian Standard Time. India is a nation that now dislikes delay. It has sent missions to the moon and built a digital payments empire; now it demands coriander in 10 minutes and summons toothpaste as if it were a medical emergency. We are becoming a scroll-and-click nation. We scroll for meaning. We click for comfort. We expect both before the kettle finishes boiling. In our bustling cities speed is no longer an achievement. It is an expectation. If groceries do not arrive at once, something feels wrong with our civilisation.

The 10-minute delivery culture tells us less about technology and far more about ourselves. At a primal level, human beings have always liked convenience. What is new is our intolerance for even microscopic inconvenience. Waiting, once a normal part of life, is now viewed as a design flaw.

Quick commerce companies—Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto—simply held up a mirror to our collective impatience and said, “We see you. And we can monetise this.” In the process, impulse replaced intention. Desire stopped being a feeling and became an emergency. Hunger now has a countdown timer.

Once upon a very recent time, let’s say during the pre-app period, buying milk meant walking to the shop. The walk digested yesterday’s dinner. The shopkeeper offered milk and mild gossip in equal measure. There was community. There was a conversation. Now there is only a notification. If it does not ping quickly, we begin to suspect that there is something wrong with our horoscope.