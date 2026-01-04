Brahmin wars beneath Vande Mataram

We already have a national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’. Why then the ruckus over a national song, ‘Vande Mataram’? Could it have something to do with the caste of the respective poets, both Bengali Brahmins, but one lesser in ritual stature and the other higher?

Brahmins were brought to Bengal from Kannauj and Kashi by Hindu Sena kings who toppled Buddhist Pala kings in the 11th century. Bengal was then ruled first by Afghan, and later by Mughal, Muslims from the 12th century until British rule after the 18th century. During Muslim rule, Krittibasa translated the Ramayana into Bengali and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu danced through towns and villages, celebrating ecstatic devotion to Radha and Krishna. From the 16th century, the shifting course of the Padma river opened vast new tracts of agricultural land in eastern Bengal which were populated largely by marginal groups led by Muslim mystics known locally as pirs. Kulin Brahmin practiced Sati until British law stopped them.

For a long time, Bengal was a fluid world of Brahmin landlords, Muslim rulers, and Muslim peasants. Historians have noted that Bengal witnessed relatively few communal tensions during this long period, until the British census and administrative categories of the 19th century hardened religious identities that eventually culminated in the partition of Bengal in the 20th century. During this period, the Brahmin lobby split: those who imagined Bengal primarily as Hindu, and those who imagined it in broader, more inclusive terms.

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was born in 1838 into a Rarhi Brahmin family of western Bengal. Rarhi Brahmins were ritually secure, high caste Brahmins. Rarhi means ‘red’ and refers to the local red soil, where epic heroes like Bhima killed demons like Kichak. Folk histories speak of Pandit Benimadhav Ray, a Rarhi Brahmin ancestor figure remembered as Pandit Dakat, who combined Sanskrit learning, Kali worship, and armed resistance against Afghan rulers.