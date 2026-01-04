Called by the Desert

Fifteen years ago, scrolling late one night, Tokyo resident Mayumi stumbled upon a clip of Kalbeliya—black skirts flaring, khartals clapping, bodies moving like living flame. “I don’t know why, but tears began rolling down my cheeks,” she says. That moment lodged itself somewhere deeper than fascination. Something had shifted. Rajasthan, though thousands of miles away, had found her.

Since childhood, movement had been second nature. “I always loved ghumna,” Mayumi laughs. “My mother says I used to twirl endlessly as a child.” Almost as if her body knew before her mind did. When she decided to pursue Rajasthani folk dance seriously, her family was surprised—but never opposed. In 2013, she arrived in India for the first time and felt an immediate sense of recognition. “It felt like I was home.”

She spent three months travelling through Rajasthan, absorbing the heat, the colours, the rhythms. Somewhere along the way, she decided she needed a simpler name. “My guru named me Madhuri,” she recalls, “which eventually became Madhu, and blessed me to become a dancer as sweet as honey.” Two years later came another turning point—meeting Kalbeliya dancer and singer Asha Sapera. Under her guidance, Mayumi plunged into the form’s fierce expressions and serpentine curves. Today, distance hasn’t dulled the discipline. “I record myself while practising and then correct my moves,” she says of her online classes with her guru.

What she cannot explain is the depth of the bond. “I don’t understand my connection with Rajasthan,” Mayumi admits, “but I know it ignited my soul.” The transformation has been emotional as much as artistic. “Earlier, I never used to cry. Rajasthani culture pulled me closer to my emotions—it taught me how to express them.”