India at the Centre of the Ancient World

Have you heard of a study gallery within a museum where 20 universities are invited to devise their own curriculum based on a collection? Well, I, for one—an avid goer of museums big and small—had not. It was therefore an unusual surprise when I first heard of this concept by the Director General of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghralaya (CSMVS), Mumbai, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Over the last decade, I have followed his vision closely, ever since he organised the insightful exhibition India and the World, which traced India’s global networks through significant archaeological objects. This same vision is evident in his latest initiative—the opening of Networks of the Past: A Study Gallery of India and the Ancient World, which opened on December 12, 2025, and will be on view for three months at the CSMVS, and is supported by the Getty Foundation.

The opening of the Ancients Gallery, with the perceptive exhibition is an eye-opener for any museum visitor. It not only introduces viewers to the timeless beauty of Indian objects but also communicates the significance of archaeological finds as symbols of society and culture. The new Study Gallery, as the Ancients Gallery is called, presents a re-envisioning of India’s place in a global context. “Its narrative traces key moments in the human journey, from the earliest farming communities to the first expressions of governance, law, belief, and artistic imagination. The journey culminates at Alexandria and Nalanda, two radiant centres of learning, which remind us that the human quest for knowledge and understanding is both timeless and unending,” says Mukherjee in his brief, clear, and succinct introduction.

Fine specimens of art within sophisticated vitrines beckon visitors closer, inviting them to view, absorb, and inhale their beauty. A sandstone Mother and Child from Mathura (2nd century CE) from the National Museum, New Delhi, is placed near a miniature wine jug in red clay (early 4th century CE) from the Staatliche Museum, Berlin, adjacent to a painted limestone stele (2nd century CE) from the British Museum. Through the juxtaposition of such fine pieces, cross-cultural storytelling unfolds.