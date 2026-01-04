Shadow Play

Fire arrives before language. A flare in the dark, the hiss of burning mashals, bodies emerging from shadow—and The Legend of Khasak is already underway. There is no neat beginning, no curtain rising to signal entry. Deepan Sivaraman’s staging of OV Vijayan’s Khasakkinte Ithihasam at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2025 in Panjim, Goa, unfolds the way a village night does: slowly, obliquely, revealing its secrets in fragments. The space feels less like a theatre and more like a clearing where stories have gathered for centuries. Soil lies exposed. Smoke drifts and refuses to settle. The air carries the smell of fire and sweat. Before a word is spoken, Khasak is present—tangible, breathing, watchful.

Performers move through the space with unhurried certainty, their feet brushing past the audience, silhouettes swelling and dissolving in firelight. The staging borrows from ritual rather than realism—echoes of Theyyam, folk processions, village ceremonies—where performance is not observed from a distance but absorbed through proximity. The audience is not seated safely outside the story; it is caught within its orbit.

When viewers enter the theatre, the air already feels heavy with the scent of wet earth and damp foliage, as if the monsoon has followed them indoors. The young teacher appears first—tentative, burdened, carrying the invisible weight of a troubled past. His movements are deliberate, measured, as though each footfall stirs the soul of the village itself. “The challenge was to make the characters both human and mythic,” explains director Deepan Sivarman. “Every hesitation, every glance, had to carry the stories of people both searching and haunted.”