The age of anxious peace

India’s internal security environment in 2025 reflects a complex interaction between long-standing conflict patterns and rapidly evolving threats. Manifest violence in the country’s multiple insurgencies has dipped dramatically, from a peak of 5,504 fatalities in 2001—including J&K, Northeast, Left Wing Extremist (LWE), and Islamist terrorism outside these theatres. This was down to 654 fatalities in 2025 (including 501 militants), of which just 92 in J&K (46 militants), 474 in LWE (389 militants), 70 in the Northeast (63 militants), 12 in other Islamist terrorism (one suicide bomber) and six in Punjab (including two militants). The South Asia Terrorism Portal data (till December 27, 2025) indicates clearly that, though these threats are yet to be neutralised, the present stage is one of rapid attrition of surviving insurgent forces, with kill ratios dramatically skewed against militants.

While manifest violence has declined dramatically over the past two decades, a pervasive sense of insecurity and instability persists. Multiple challenges to internal security, beyond insurgency and terrorism, include social, political and communal polarisation, a rising threat of organised crime—including, in some cases, rapidly crystallising domestic and global criminal-terrorist networks—and the potentially major risk of the spillover of the neighbourhood’s instability. Each domestic threat is substantially compounded by stresses produced by India’s current economic paradigm, substantially based on the American model of predatory capitalism (more accurately, oligopoly), and the escalating growth of inequalities of income and wealth, the contraction of employment and opportunities, and corporate rapacity that has produced deep anxieties—particularly in rural and remote areas, where the threat, in many cases the reality, of expropriation or of deteriorating environmental conditions, is creating widely shared experiences of acute distress.