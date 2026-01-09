Every dog has its day

In the summer of 2021, when the world retreated indoors and human life slipped into a strange, suspended quiet, Rohit Chawla did the opposite. He went out. Straight into the rain-lashed, emptied beaches of Goa, where the monsoon raged uninterrupted and the silence felt almost confrontational.

What he found there—apart from thunderous skies and a sea that never stopped moving—were dogs. Dozens of them. Hungry. Skeletal. Bewildered. And yet, quietly resilient.

Those dogs would become the heart of Rain Dogs—a title suggested by poet and novelist Jeet Thayil—an elegiac, deeply introspective body of work that reads like a visual essay on abandonment, survival, and the odd, life-saving companionship that can emerge during crisis. The photos were recently exhibited as part of India Photo Festival in Hyderabad.

