A Sobering Effect

Zero Proof

Across India and the world, there is a growing acknowledgement that alcohol—seductive as it may be—comes with consequences that outlast the night. It is addictive, it strains the body, and over time, it often demands more than it gives. And yet, its pull remains powerful. As Mumbai mixologist Arohi Menon puts it, “Alcohol has always been the social glue.” From ancient Greeks who believed truth lay at the bottom of a wine cup to modern gatherings where every celebration revolves around a drink, alcohol’s presence has been near-constant. The question now is how to keep the ritual and revelry without the fallout. Mocktails tried—and largely failed—to bridge the gap, offering colour without complexity. Non-alcoholic beer followed, using dealcoholisation to mimic the real thing. As non-drinkers grew weary of sugary substitutes and the subtle FOMO of standing just outside the drinking experience, demand for something more thoughtful intensified. That search fuelled the rise of mindful drinking—and with it, the “soberish” and “sober-curious” movements.

Mindful drinking reframes alcohol not as a default, but as a choice rooted in intention. “Soberish” captures this nuance: people who still drink, but selectively, skipping alcohol on certain days or occasions. Little wonder, a new category has emerged at the centre of the conversation: zero-proof spirits. Defined not merely by the absence of alcohol but by intent, these 0% ABV beverages are crafted to replicate the aroma, flavour, and ritual of spirits like gin, whisky, and rum. Production often mirrors traditional spirits almost exactly. Fruits or grains are mashed, fermented, and heated to separate ethanol. As a senior technologist at an Indian whisky house notes, “We realised we could make zero-proof versions simply by stopping the process at a different point.”

Newer brands, lacking large-scale distillation infrastructure, take a different route. Starting with water, they build complexity through maceration and vapour infusion. Goa-based botanical label Sans Spiritus uses steam-passing techniques to extract flavour from local citrus, pepper, and spices. Founder Mira Desai explains, “We wanted complexity, not another sweet drink pretending to be grown-up.” Together, these zero-proof spirits signal more than a passing trend. They point to a cultural reset—one that redefines celebration, indulgence, and belonging. Spirit Shift

As early as 1862, legendary bartender Jerry Thomas—widely regarded as the father of American mixology—documented “temperance drinks” in The Bartender’s Guide, crafting elegant non-alcoholic punches and tonics for those who favoured restraint over revelry. The tradition deepened during Prohibition, when alcohol was outlawed and early mocktails emerged as vibrant blends of juices, syrups, and bitters. Though Prohibition faded, the ritual endured.

Today, that legacy finds new expression in zero-proof spirits. With alcohol long linked to chronic disease, weakened immunity, nutritional depletion, and empty calories, rising health literacy has prompted a reassessment of drinking habits. Yet the romance of “having a drink” never disappeared. The clink of ice, the bloom of citrus oils, the slow exhale of steam from a glass on a cool evening—sensory pleasures far beyond a basic soda. Socially, alcohol remains woven into celebration: weddings, festivals, anniversaries, and end-of-day unwinding. Abstaining often meant exclusion. Zero-proof spirits step neatly into that gap, preserving ritual without physical compromise.

Accessibility has further propelled their rise. Alcohol is prohibited during pregnancy, yet zero-proof options allow expectant parents to participate safely. Cultural shifts play out in telling moments—such as SOBER, the zero-proof spirits brand, hosting a full-fledged sober rave at the Four Seasons Mumbai, an idea unthinkable just a few years ago. Fitness communities have become unexpected champions. For athletes and urban wellness devotees, zero-proof drinks strike a balance between sociability and performance. Partnerships once unimaginable in alcohol culture now feel intuitive. As Shreyansh Jain, owner of Life Pilates in Delhi puts it: “I want a pouring partner for my events, and I can’t do that with alcohol. Zero-proof brands let us keep things quirky, fun, and still healthy.”

Leading the shift is Gen Z—a generation marked by health awareness, digital fluency, and preventive thinking. Their relationship with alcohol is not rejection but recalibration. In an era where “health-first” and “gym-forward” define aspiration, they have become the natural face of the sober-curious movement.