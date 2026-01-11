The making of a young carnatic mind

At two years old, Rahul Vellal wasn’t humming absent-mindedly—he was identifying devotional and film songs. Up to 50 of them. His parents took the hint early, enrolling him in Carnatic music classes by the time he turned four. Long car rides became his first concert halls, the stereo filled with the voices of Carnatic greats, quietly shaping a childhood steeped in raga and rhythm.

“Back in childhood, I didn’t take music up to perform on big stages, but simply because I was enthusiastic about learning new things,” says Vellal. “Since I started very young, I have spent a lot of time with music, which has enriched my life in multiple ways.”

By six, he was ready for his first concert—after relentless practice that would intimidate most adults. What he remembers from that day is less about nerves and more about discovery. “I discovered Raga Amritavarshini—a Carnatic raga associated with rain—and it ended up pouring heavily that day!” he says, still amused by the coincidence.