Up above the world So high

Indians carry cricket in their bloodstream. From gullies to maidans, rooftops to riverbanks, the game finds a way. Even altitude has never deterred it. Dharamsala, home to India’s highest international cricket stadium, is often cited as the sport’s loftiest address. But far from televised matches and manicured outfields, another pitch is steadily gathering devotion in the mountains of Kashmir. That pitch lies in Dehar Dhok, a high-altitude summer meadow tucked deep inside the Girjan Valley of Poonch district. Here, cricket unfolds under open skies, on a sloping ground shaped by weather, hoofprints, and human persistence.

“What was once a local affair for teams from nearby areas like Chandimarh now features teams from as far as Bihar,” Abdul Hamid likes to say, his eyes lingering on the incline where he played for more than two decades. Reaching Dehar still demands resolve. The journey begins in Poonch, winding past the Bufliaz bridge, changing vehicles until Mahara—the last motorable outpost—comes into view. A tributary of the Tohi river splits Sialan from Mahara. From there, a trek carries players to Chakkan village. Electricity disappears. The valley narrows. And then Dehar Dhok opens up.