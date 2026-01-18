The Accidental Goatherd

Ever since he can remember, Babar Afzal has moved to a rhythm few recognise. As a teenager, he sold abstract art for eye-watering sums without a day of formal training. Later, he dove into ethical hacking. And just when his life seemed to settle into the predictability of a consulting career, it took a sharp turn, the one towards goats.

In the 2010s, during one of Afzal’s routine trips home to Srinagar, he came across a news report that changed the course of his life: 25,000 pashmina goats in Ladakh’s Changthang valley had starved to death during an extreme winter. These goats survive on the valley’s sparse, peculiar foliage. Climate change had tipped a fragile balance, and devastation followed.

“That moment pushed me to look at this situation much deeply,” he recalls. Afzal, then, joined a nomadic group in Kashmir and began moving mountain to mountain with a flock of 1,500 goats. For years, he lived as a goatherd—migrating with the seasons, learning about the lands, and absorbing a way of life honed over centuries.

That lived experience became the backbone of The Pashmina Goat Project, an initiative dedicated not only to preserving the authenticity of Pashmina fibre but also supporting shepherd communities, livelihoods, and the knowledge systems associated with pashmina.

Afzal’s response has been characteristically hybrid: part art, part activism, part technology. One strand is what he calls ‘Luxury Pashmina Art’—abstract works painted in translucent layers directly onto pashmina wool, often embroidered to add depth. The pieces take months, sometimes years, echoing the time-intensive craft traditions they honour. Proceeds fund herders, artisans and their families.