The History in Broken Things

The work of memory collapses time,” said German philosopher Walter Benjamin. At MAP in Bengaluru, that idea is sealed in glass, holding together what was once broken. Memory Vessels, by the Dutch artist Bouke de Vries, is an installation featuring tall, pristine glass vases, inside which lie shattered terracotta fragments—cracked, chipped, incomplete. The fractures aren’t disguised or repaired; they are the spotlight.

“As an artist and conservator, I have always been drawn to the tension between preservation and destruction,” says de Vries. “In this installation, I encase broken ceramics within glass vases, highlighting the beauty in imperfection rather than hiding it. The idea is to present fractures as part of an object’s history.” Each vessel is different. Some fragments lean inward, others in the middle of a collapse. Together, they read like pauses in time—moments of impact frozen just after the fall. “Each vessel tells a story of memory and reinvention, allowing broken pieces to take on a new existence,” he adds.

Much of the work grows directly out of de Vries’ training as a ceramics conservator. “During an internship at the V&A Museum, I worked on an ancient Roman glass cinerary urn that once contained the ashes of a Roman citizen.” That encounter stayed with him. “When I began creating my own work, I was drawn to the idea of making a glass funerary urn for a broken vase.”