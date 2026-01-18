The Seeds We Sow: On Parenting and Presence

On New Year’s Eve, driving home along a narrow road with a birthday cake for my gardener, my heart felt buoyant with year-end cheer. Then what I witnessed made every ounce of festive warmth evaporate.

A woman walked along the roadside, gripping a toddler’s hand, the child on the traffic side, his tiny arm stretched overhead at an unnatural angle while she stayed safely on the inner edge. As my car approached, she yanked him roughly toward her. He cried out, whether from pain or fear, I couldn’t tell. Her response was another harsh pull, then a slap to his head, before she lifted his wailing body and carried him away, cursing.

I don’t know if she was his mother or hired help. What I do know is that no child deserves such callousness.

I understand the exhaustion of early parenthood, the sleepless nights, the bone-deep fatigue. But I also remember the overwhelming joy, my daughter perpetually perched on my hip, so constant that friends joked she was my ‘extra fitting.’ I chose not to hire help because I couldn’t imagine entrusting my children to anyone else. I also recognise this is a privilege many don’t have.

Therein lies the modern parent’s dilemma: return to work and wrestle with guilt or stay home and grapple with frustration over shelved ambitions. Many women face this impossible choice without support. No workplace creches, no family nearby, no option untouched by psychological cost.

As I handed my gardener his cake and watched his face illuminate, I couldn’t stop thinking about that toddler. Could his mother have made a better choice? Or was I witnessing something darker, resentment toward a burden she never wanted?