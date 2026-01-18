Trump, America Move from ‘Great Satan’ to ‘Great Disruptor’?

Iran is trending. Trump says it’s about democracy, saving protestors and freedom. With hundreds dead and thousands detained under a brutal government crackdown, the world watches a volatile moment escalate into a potential turning point. Iran’s leadership says it is fully prepared for war if the US intervenes, while Washington keeps “very strong options” including military force on the table in response to the deaths of civilians. Trump has warned Tehran about crossing a “red line”, maintained tariffs on trade partners dealing with Iran, and urged the protection of protestors from afar. The Islamic Republic rose from the ashes of a popular revolt against an autocratic Shah, backed implicitly and explicitly by the US. With exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi now calling for action, the spectre of regime change looms once more over Tehran. If Trump were to invade Iran, overthrow the ayatollahs, and install exiled Pahlavi—already engaging with Washington—what name would history give the Orange Man? Would this be dubbed a neo-Pahlavi reconquest under the banner of democracy?

Trump doesn’t care. The real headline is oil, gas and control. Iran is one of the biggest energy vaults on Earth. It controls the Strait of Hormuz and sits between Asia, Europe and the Middle East like a switchboard. Whoever controls Iran controls prices, routes and leverage. But Trump should know this is not the 1940s. After America entered World War II alongside Britain, it inherited the British Empire’s military footprint. The US took over British naval bases, strategic ports and global dominance. The empire changed hands without being officially declared. The Soviet Union did the same after conquering Eastern Europe, planting its military presence across the Baltics and even Cuba. Empires don’t always announce themselves. They expand through bases, access, and control. Trump’s pitch about being the “de facto president” of Venezuela shows something new: America is no longer hiding behind CIA coups and covert regime changes in Africa or Latin America. This is open militarism, direct ownership and direct control sans a mask. Next, if Trump ever tries to take Greenland by force, NATO will collapse overnight. America would be attacking territory protected by its own allies. Europe would be forced to choose between war and loyalty. The alliance would shatter to Russia’s glee. Capitalism punishes instability. Economic war will follow. Markets would panic. Investors would pull money out of the US. Trade retaliation would hit American companies. The dollar’s strength depends on trust; break that and borrowing will become expensive, inflation will rise, and America will bleed economically without a single bomb falling on its soil.