When the world looks back at India

Something has shifted—and it’s no longer subtle.

India’s travel boom is turning heads across the Asia-Pacific. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia are actively reimagining how they welcome Indian travellers. Our passport has momentum. Our presence carries weight. Indians today are not “emerging”; we are arriving—in boardrooms, on global platforms, in conversations that once spoke about us rather than with us.

Popular culture reflects this shift too. Indian faces now stand comfortably beside global icons—not as tokens, not as exceptions, but as equals. It feels like a full circle moment. India no longer needs explanation. It is being experienced.

This change feels deeply personal to me.

Three decades ago, when I travelled abroad as a model and actor, I was often told, “You don’t look Indian.” In America, I was mistaken for Mexican or Spanish; in France, mulatto. There was admiration, yes—but also surprise. The global imagination then had a narrow frame for India: Mahatma Gandhi, poverty, underdevelopment. Anything outside that box felt unexpected.

I won’t deny that I felt privileged—to be welcomed, to be admired, to be liked in the West at a time when that wasn’t common for Indians. But even then, something kept me anchored. I was already meditating. Already inward-facing. Humility wasn’t something I learned later—it was present from the start. So the applause never became my identity. I received it with gratitude, but I never mistook it for wholeness.

That grounding became essential later in my life. It references my recognition by the World Human Rights Protection Commission and my ongoing engagement in social and human rights work.

After surviving an accident that brought me face to face with mortality, clarity arrived with uncompromising honesty: we are one. And when life is returned to you after all odds, it asks something of you in return. For me, that calling became service—working toward justice, dignity, health, and peace across caste, colour, nationality, and economic divides.