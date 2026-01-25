Davos and the art of decorative governance

The Davos meeting has once again become a stage for a grand performance that costs the Indian taxpayer dearly. This January, the world witnessed the familiar sight of Indian politicians and corporate leaders flying to the Swiss Alps to participate in a ritual that has very little to do with the actual progress of the nation. We are told that the Maharashtra government signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth `14.5 lakh crore on a single day. These numbers are so massive that they are impossible to verify or even visualise. They serve only one purpose: to create an illusion of growth while the ground reality remains grim.

The most embarrassing part of this spectacle is not the cost of the trip, but the nature of the deals being signed. It is a mockery of the system when an Indian state government flies across continents to sign an agreement with an Indian company for a project located in India. For instance, a senior minister in the Maharashtra government, whose family owns the Lodha Group, led a delegation to Davos only to sign a Rs 1 lakh crore deal for a project in the Mumbai region. Similarly, JioStar signed an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh government for tourism. Why was it necessary to fly to Switzerland to do this? Could these agreements not have been signed in Mumbai or Bhopal? Using taxpayer money to fund a foreign trip for a domestic handshake is a blatant waste of resources. It suggests that our leaders are more interested in the photo opportunity than in the actual investment.

This obsession with managing numbers rather than managing the economy has led to a serious credibility crisis. While the government celebrates record-breaking growth figures, international organisations are raising red flags. For the second year in a row, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has graded India’s national accounts with a “C.” This is the second-lowest rating possible. It means the world’s leading financial body does not trust our data. The IMF pointed out significant discrepancies and outdated methods in how we calculate our GDP. When the numbers used to claim success are themselves under suspicion, the entire narrative of being a “global bright spot” begins to crumble. We are effectively managing a balance sheet of fiction, where growth exists on paper but is nowhere to be found in people’s lives.