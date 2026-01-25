Discovery of India

With a design language rooted in the lines and curves of Indian craft, Vayu-Design for Living in Delhi is a world where rare vintage artefacts acquired from across India are in deep dialogue with contemporary artworks. The boutique houses handpicked objects d’art pieces spanning designer clothing, tableware, refurbished home decor, and art. For founder Vivek Sahni, Vayu is a space that boasts the best of Indian design across disciplines. “The idea is not limited to selling objects; it is about creating a space for discovery and dialogue,” he says.

The timeless collection is built through extensive travel, research, and conversations with artisans, communities, and collectors, making the space feel like a connoisseur’s home. The collection spans across textures and materials—from ceramics and textile to wood and papier mâché—and features brass-cast artworks engraved with Pichwai elements, edgy tribal jewellery from Nagaland, and restored Rajasthani miniature painting canvases. Brass ritual masks depicting various manifestations of Bhairava, along with Bhuta masks from Karnataka, catch the eye. Another rare piece is a larger-than-life torso sculpture from Bisipada, Odisha crafted for local Ram Lila enactments and the Sahi Jatra processions.