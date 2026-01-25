Our Republic of Rare Rituals

One of Ladakh’s grandest celebrations, Naropa takes place only once every 12 years. Though a modest annual observance exists, nothing matches the duodecennial spectacle aligned with the Tibetan Year of the Monkey, when Hemis monastery draws pilgrims, scholars and wanderers from across the world. At the spiritual seat of the Drukpa lineage, ceremonies unfold against ancient courtyards and painted walls. The festival’s most sacred moment is the unveiling of the six bone relics that Naropa is believed to have received from celestial dakinis upon enlightenment. Amid incense and rising chants, the Gyalwang Drukpa dons the relics—a crown, necklace, earrings, anklet, bangle and seralkha sash—becoming a living conduit of blessings.

Equally striking is the unfurling of a colossal silk thangka of Amitabha, 60 ft of blazing colour revealed only for this occasion. As Thinles Dorjay, a descendant of the Drukpa lineage, puts it: “I first attended the festival as a child with my grandparents…today, I understand its true meaning and the reverence it holds.” Often called the Himalayan Kumbh, Naropa is heralded by solemn processions and shondol dances—a luminous reminder of how faith shapes culture, and how culture, in turn, keeps faith alive.

- Shikha Tripathi

The Homecoming: Karaga, Karnataka

One of Bengaluru’s oldest festivals, the Karaga, is celebrated by the Vahnikula Kshatriyas of the Tigala community in Karnataka—said to descend from Draupadi. According to lore, on her ascent to heaven, Draupadi was seized by the demon Timarasura; she defeated him and promised her warrior sons she would visit them once a year. The Karaga is that homecoming.

“This festival is connected to nature, especially the old lakes of Bengaluru. There is a puja done (Ganga Puje) for nine days at six different places,” says Rajeev Nrupathunga, founder of Revival Heritage Hub. Karaga literally means earthen pot; it becomes the vessel of the goddess—balanced on the priest’s head, crowned with a tower of jasmine and marigold. Dressed as a woman, the priest becomes her embodiment as drums and nadaswaram lead an eight-hour, 12-km procession through the old city.

- Bindu Gopal Rao

Street Secularism: Bada Mangal, Uttar Pradesh