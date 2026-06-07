Finding the missing dots

Six years after the alleged gang rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh—a case that sparked nationwide outrage—filmmaker Patrick Graham, known for shows like Ghoul and Betaal, revisits the tragedy in his investigative documentary Hathras 16 Days. Streaming on Zee5 and produced by DocuBay, the film reconstructs the 16 days following the incident, examining the controversial late-night cremation of the victim, her family’s fight for justice, and questions surrounding the police investigation.

The documentary draws heavily on the reporting of journalist Tanushree Pandey, whose ground coverage became one of the defining accounts of the case. “I’d been talking to Tanushree about working together, and she raised this story,” Graham says. “Although it’s a six-year-old case, it’s still representative of many cases that happen every day.”