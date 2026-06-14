What is the Price of a Life in India? Zero

His name was Sahil Dhaneshra. He was 23 years old when an SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, lost control and smashed into his motorcycle, killing him. Her name was Twisha Sharma. She was 31 years old, a model and beauty pageant winner. She was found hanging in her matrimonial home. Her mother-in-law, former judge Giribala Singh, and her husband, Samarth, were jailed on charges of dowry death, cruelty by husband, and abetment to suicide. His name was Shahzad Ali. He was a 25-year-old homeless house painter. He was run over and killed by a speeding black car. CCTV cameras failed to capture the vehicle that struck him. His name was Aditya. He was six years old. He was killed by a pack of stray dogs. His name was Rinku. He was 16 years old and belonged to a community traditionally forced into manual scavenging. He died trying to rescue his father, who had suffocated in a pit full of human excreta after inhaling toxic fumes.

His name was Rohit Lal. He was 29 years old. He died of a massive heart attack after taking a fatal dose of counterfeit medicine. Fourteen men, their names unreported, died after consuming spurious liquor in Maharashtra. Her name was Sadim Maila. She was 41 years old. She was found gang-raped and murdered in a vegetable garden in a village in Manipur. Thousands of such names disappear every day in India, swallowed by the darkness of anonymous despair. Together, they—and countless others like them—illustrate a simple truth about daily life in India: life is cheap.

21

Malviya Nagar fire, Delhi, June 3, 2026

Twenty-one people died in a budget hotel in a crowded locality which had no fire clearance. It had windowless basement rooms, illegal partitions, the emergency exit was locked. The building was licensed for six rooms but was operating 25.

74

Thane building collapse, April 2013

An unsanctioned eight-storeyed residential building constructed in a short span of just six weeks collapsed, claiming the lives of 74 people; mostly daily-wage labourers and their children.

2,385

Pothole deaths, 2024

The number of Indians killed by potholes in 2024 alone, went up by 53 per cent over five years according to a data tabled in Parliament by the government itself.

28/day

Farmer suicides, 2024

In 2024, one farmer or agricultural labourer committed suicide every hour, says the NCRB, amounting to 10,546 deaths in a single year. Since 1995, the cumulative toll exceeds 3,94,000, a number larger than the population of many Indian districts.

6,450

Dowry deaths, 2022

In 2024 alone, 5,737 women were killed in dowry-related deaths which is about 17 deaths per day. The annual number of such murders across India is over 5,700. Only 6.8 per cent of cases across the category of domestic violence against women ever complete a trial. Only 15.5 per cent of these result in conviction.

26

Mizoram railway bridge collapse, August 2023

Twenty-six immigrant labourers, who were sleeping inside the site perimeter of the bridge because there was nowhere else to sleep, died when the under-construction railway bridge collapsed.