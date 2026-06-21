Love and Loathing Laid Bare Between Breasts

Personally, I have nothing against the celebration of the female form in all its naked glory in art or real life because it is about time people stop telling women to be ashamed of their breasts and butts and cover up from head to toe in this stifling heat to avoid getting raped or slut-shamed. However, reducing a woman to nipples and curves will always be an issue. When feminists point this out, we are accused of being spoilsports who are preventing men from having a good time. When supporting a woman’s right to post pics of her bikini-clad bod, we are told that feminism is the reason tradition and culture has been defiled and women are off having affairs instead of staying home making perfectly round chapatis and raising well-behaved children. Yet again, for women, their limits in reality and fantasy are defined by men who can only stand them in two roles—trad wife, sugar baby.

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