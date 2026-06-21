The Selective Sanctity of the Ganga

The Central Pollution Control Board has documented for decades that the Ganga receives approximately three billion litres of sewage daily, of which a fraction is treated before entering the river. Tanneries in Kanpur discharge chromium and other heavy metals. Cremation ghats release partially burned human remains. Entire corpses, of those too poor for full cremation or those considered exempt from it by custom, float downstream. Agricultural runoff carries pesticides and fertiliser. Industrial effluent from paper mills, distilleries, and chemical plants enters the river at multiple points along its length. Faecal coliform counts at Varanasi’s bathing ghats routinely exceed safe limits by hundreds of times. Cockroaches are everywhere!

None of this has produced a single FIR for outraging religious feelings. No tannery owner has been arrested for defiling a place of worship. No municipal corporation official has been charged with promoting enmity against Hindus for allowing sewage outfalls to empty into the sacred stream. No cremation authority has been asked to express remorse for the human remains it deposits daily in the goddess’s body.

The Ganga, it appears, can absorb unlimited quantities of sewage, heavy metals, partially burned corpses, and chemical effluent without her sentiments being hurt. It is specifically chicken biryani, consumed by Muslim men during Ramadan, that crosses the threshold.