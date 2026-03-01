Crafted in the capital

It began, as many Delhi stories do, on the street. A man’s chequered gamcha, a woman sweeping in a bright sari, the eager gaze of a sweetmeat seller; all this everyday choreography of labour became a muse for French-Dutch illustrator and graphic designer Alix Fresson, as she returned to the same lanes, the same faces, the same gestures everyday.

Over the years, these encounters gathered shape and intent, eventually becoming People of Delhi: The Faces Behind the Timeless Trades, a book that pairs Fresson’s illustrations with concise explanations of each profession, unpacking not just what these craftsmen do, but the often-unspoken social roles they play. “Most of the craftsmen and women I met were in Old Delhi, where I often went with my friend and professional guide, Sanju, who has also written the foreword for this book,” Fresson recalls.

Page by page, chai wallahs, barbers, garland makers, street vendors and autorickshaw drivers come into focus. In Fresson’s sketches, a barber is no longer just a groomer, but a confidant and occasional matchmaker. A paan seller becomes an entry point into explaining India’s enduring relationship with betel leaf and lime. Each trade is sketched with affection and curiosity.