Her fatal flaw

What happens when Hamlet is a woman, and the ghost asks her not to take revenge? In A Woman Or Not To Be, staged by Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research, Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy is reimagined as a feminist inquiry into rage, restraint, and the politics of being heard. The princess at its centre is trained in martial arts, but taut with grief, yet urged toward stillness rather than bloodshed. The familiar engine of revenge sputters before it can begin.

Premiering at Rangashankara in Bengaluru, the play is about Princess Hamlet suspecting her father and aunt of her mother’s murder. Here, its the mother’s ghost, not the father’s, that interrupts to end the cycle of violence. The shift exposes a fault line: if revenge has been canonised as a tragic destiny for men, what does it become for women? Hysteria? A moral failure? The play refuses to decide for us.