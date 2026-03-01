The painter as a gatecrasher

Growing up in Mumbai, artist Atul Dodiya was fascinated by cinema posters, calendar art, and the lively street visuals around him. Over time, he realised that painting was the best way for him to explore ideas about history, identity, and the world around him. Art became his natural way of understanding and expressing his thoughts. His worldview is shaped by this. It is neither stridently agitational nor comfortably neutral; it is reflective, layered, and insistently democratic. Drawing from figures like Gandhi, cinema, poetry, and art history, he revisits the idea of India as a plural, argumentative space, often meditating on violence, memory, censorship, and the fragility of institutions. His politics lie in nuance: a defence of secular, liberal values; a scepticism of absolutism; and a belief that art must remain a site of ethical inquiry in turbulent times.

In the last four decades, a common thread that has tied together all of the 67-year-old artist’s works is not similarity in style but the sheer uniqueness. No two artworks feel similar. No two shows overlap. What remains a constant is a conscious attempt to do something different. It is no surprise then that his latest exhibition, The Gatecrasher, stands to be completely different from his previous works. The show centres on the question—what happens to a viewer when they see a work of art? The artist recalls a moment of “seeing” from 1992. “When I was a French government scholar, I visited the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, and came across The Night Watch by the Dutch painter Rembrandt. At that moment, while looking at the painting, I completely forgot myself. I don’t know for how long I was standing in front of it. ” He laughs, “A security guard had to finally tap on my shoulder to say that the museum was closing.”