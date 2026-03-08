River, Rasa, Rama

A sharp mridanga beat slices through the hall. The flute answers. Then come the dancers—feet striking the floor in rhythm. The composition—Sita Bibaha Bihar—staged as part of Festival of New Choreographies: KalaYatra 2026 curated by Sonal Mansingh at Kamani Auditorium in Delhi, traces the union of Rama and Sita with lyrical restraint and devotional fervour.

Sattriya carries the stillness of the monastery and the sweep of riverine Assam within its grammar. Born in the 15th-16th century Vaishnavite reformist movement of Srimanta Sankardev, it evolved inside the sattras (Vaishnavite monasteries). Rooted in the medieval theatre tradition of Ankiya Bhavna, it combines nritta (pure dance), nritya (expressive dance), abhinaya (dramatic interpretation), music, and poetry. Recognised as one of India’s eight classical dance forms in 2000, Sattriya retains a liturgical core even as it travels the proscenium stage.

Hailing from Majuli, choreographer Bhabananda Barbayan belongs to the seventh and last generation in his family to be adopted into a Sattra. Initiated as a monk at three, he became a Sattriya master by 16. Now in his 50s, he says, “Sattriya adopts elements from other art forms of the region as that makes it more authentic, but the themes are sometimes inspired from outside Assam.”