Social Mediums

Behind every highway ribbon-cutting, every vaccination drive, every election queue that curls around a government school, stands the Indian bureaucracy—a roughly 10 million–strong public workforce across the Union and states, including 5,000-plus officers of the elite All India Services such as the IAS, IPS, and IFoS. India inherited its steel frame from the Raj. Yet the verdict on bureaucrats swings wildly. To some, they are nation-builders who carried out land reforms, Green Revolution logistics, and the mammoth exercise of conducting the world’s largest elections. To others, they embody red tape—slow files, opaque corridors, and colonial hauteur dressed in khadi. Now, however, India’s bureaucracy is undergoing a visible, and at times dramatic, transition into the public square of social media.
District collectors and police commissioners who once communicated through typed press notes now post real-time updates on X and Instagram. During floods in Assam, district administrations have used Twitter threads to announce rescue helplines and relief camp locations within minutes. Police departments in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru respond to traffic complaints on social media, tagging field officers, and resolving issues publicly. A pothole complaint that earlier required multiple visits to a municipal office can now be geotagged, photographed, and escalated in a single post.
This digital turn has altered the texture of governance. For many Indian bureaucrats, the holy grail isn’t the Padma Shri. It’s the blue tick. In a leaked WhatsApp group titled “Civil Cervix”, officers debated whether to DM Elon Musk after new verification rules dropped. “I should be verified by default,” wrote one. “I cleared Prelims and Mains.” Another protested, “I handle two districts, four floods, and one unpredictable CM. At least give me Twitter Analytics.”
And why not? If Descartes were alive today, he’d probably say: “I post, therefore I am.” Consider Divya Hosur—IAS (2012), Defence Estates Officer for Karnataka & Goa. On a blazing November afternoon in Goa, her ponytail bobbing in the heat, she crossed the finish line of her first Ironman race. The same tenacity powers her day job: fending off encroachment on defence land, navigating between the armed forces’ non-negotiable discipline and state governments’ welfare-driven compulsions. Her trajectory runs from a Kannada-medium school in Chitradurga to the Defence Estates Service, with earlier stints in the PMO (international cooperation) and Bangalore Metro (where WhatsApp ticketing took shape).
Her governance philosophy is disarmingly simple: be accessible. With no complaint portal at the Metro, she shared her number and was flooded with messages on dust, noise, waste, breakdowns, trees. Off-duty, she seeks stillness. Saris are her armour, vipassana her anchor, poetry her compass. “External stimuli does not unnerve me,” she smiles. Shreyas Hosur—her husband and fellow civil servant—provides the countercurrent. When Shreyas ran the 20 Bridges Marathon, Divya was his crew for nine relentless hours. Later she wrote on Instagram: “I wish to be not just his Sita, but also his Lakshmana—his Hanuman with devotion, his Vibheeshana with counsel, even his Jatayu with courage.” If bureaucracy has found its content era, the Hosurs have given it narrative depth—romance, resilience, and a reminder that identity must exceed rank.
The age of the content bureaucrat isn’t just about flexing, trending, or getting verified. It’s about reclaiming visibility in a system that often erases its own foot soldiers. In the end, whether through Reels, dashboards, flood banks, or Ironmans, a newer message is emerging: Power doesn’t just govern anymore. It performs. It connects. In Bengaluru, a single tweet from the new BDA Commissioner sparked a quiet upheaval: “If you have a long-pending grievance… send a photocopy to the BDA helpline.” Days later, citizens lined up with paperwork—and walked out with issues finally resolved. For Major Manivannan Ponniah, invention comes from necessity. Born in Bodinayakanur to a lower-middle-class SC family, he dreamed of DRDO, cleared NDA, trained at IMA, worked in industry, then finally landed in the civil services—where the soldier’s speed met the bureaucrat’s deliberation.
In Mysuru, encroachment drives earned him the “Demolition Man” moniker; he prefers “accessible.” During Covid, accessibility became lifeline—1,300-plus cases closed via social media. Twitter doubled as complaint desk and reality check. For once, people were talking to the state without intermediaries. Now, as Principal Secretary and BDA Commissioner, the terrain is tougher—Bengaluru’s land, infrastructure, and corruption. But the ethos is unchanged: “If you sit in Vidhana Soudha and don’t connect with the common man, there is a problem.” Integrity, for him, is non-negotiable. Harvard taught him honesty is relative. Military training left its imprint; on Twitter he calls himself “half-ignorant, half-rebellious, full optimist, soldier.”
At the Mahakumbh 2025, GS Naveen Kumar watched pilgrims step into a newly unified Ganga—the product of a massive river management exercise that fused three strands into one flow, added 22 hectares of bathing space, reclaimed 800 acres, and digitally logged 660 million visitors. Before Uttar Pradesh, he overhauled Andhra Pradesh’s health stack, winning seven national awards. His rule of thumb: “If there’s a long queue, the system is wrong.” Now he’s building digital twins for dam safety, pushing laptops in UP, and preparing for India’s shift to non-communicable diseases where early digital screening is key.
The Chennai-bred engineer picked the UPSC in seventh grade, studied 15 hours a day, is now Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, UP, and heads the state arm of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with a mantra: ecology, economy, equity. Resistance doesn’t faze him. “I was told ‘this is not how government works’ when I joined. I still hear it 22 years later.” Evidence, not sentiment, drives his worldview. “With a large population, governance matters.” Democracy, he admits, is messy but resilient. Reading is his zen; ducor non deco—lead, not led—his leadership maxim. Social media, he says, is generational. “Gen Z is different—we must understand them.” His advice is blunt: “Narratives matter. Saying ‘I’m bad at maths’ keeps you bad—you just haven’t learned differently.”
Then there is DFO Parveen Kaswan. The elephants know him by smell. At Jaldapara National Park, rescued pachyderms now patrol the forest alongside Kaswan—Indian Forest Service officer, wildlife defender, and quiet chronicler of the wild. Last year he won the Eco Warrior Award for crushing rhino poaching networks. Kaswan avoids social-media posturing, yet villagers, students and wildlife buffs treat him as the fastest responder online. A critically injured elephant? He was in the jeep within minutes. A farmer asking about reviving an extinct species? He showed up in person.
His posts blend conservation and history—from Bishnoi environmentalism to tree lore—but he is clear: “Media is not my focus. Awareness and tackling poaching is.” The son of an agriculturist from Hanumangarh, he raced through aerospace engineering, ranked in GATE, earned a master’s at IISc, an MPhil at JNU—and landed in rhino country. Selected to the Forest Service in 2015, he learned that real forestry is remote, risky and deeply human. At Buxa, he relocated 192 families from the core tiger zone; at Jaldapara, his team booked 19 poachers, dismantled a notorious gang and pushed rhino poaching to zero for four years.
The rhino horn trade, he notes, is tied to narcotics and arms across India’s porous borders. “It’s a polished machinery.” Deterrence, he argues, will require stronger prosecution and wildlife courts. Kaswan believes India is a quiet conservation leader—young officers, NGOs and locals pushing solutions in tough landscapes. Documentation is his second job; his posts are cited in competitive exams.
Two weeks before UPSC mains, a young father stared at failure. “A family to feed, no option but to restart,” wrote Prem Krishnan. He failed to make IAS, qualified IRS—and restarted again. Today, as District Collector of Pathanamthitta, Kerala, resetting is his second nature. His bridge to citizens is unexpected: social media in Malayalam. His short series ‘Collector Speaks’ breaks down welfare schemes, rights, and public campaigns. “I want to show the human face of a changing bureaucracy,” he says. A DM from a mother of a differently abled child led to the DARE Awards, honouring students who passed 10th despite disability.
Krishnan also joined Kerala’s anti-drug campaign with a simple hack: get kids outdoors. He invited children to post photos of neighbourhood playgrounds—then showed up himself, until panchayats and celebrities joined. “After seeing your post, we started playing again,” a citizen told him. He now uses platforms for warnings, rights awareness and case studies—from cyber scams to hit-and-run compensation. In Sabarimala, home to Lord Ayyappa, he saw a different failure: information. Pilgrims lacked emergency contacts, hospitals, routes. His team built Swami AI, a WhatsApp chatbot used by over two lakh pilgrims during a limited run—helping with missing persons and emergencies among 45 lakh visitors. His philosophy is simple: show up, explain, connect. Change, he says, is “slow work—tedious, continuous, and cooperative.”
During last year’s Punjab floods, a video went viral: Sakshi Sawhney, district collector, wading through knee-deep water delivering diapers, medicines and animal feed. The first woman DC of Patiala, later the first woman DC of Amritsar and now Chief Administrator of GMADA, she treats crises as ground realities, not abstractions. Sawhney uses social media not for optics but for crowd-sourced governance—stubble-burning alerts, desilting updates, livestock compensation, sanitation complaints, and school kits for flood-hit children, often accompanied by helplines and live action. A broken colonial clock mentioned by a citizen? Restored. For her, access is governance.
Her worldview is shaped by constitutional law and John Rawls’ fairness: if you don’t know who you’ll be born as, you create fair rules. The eight-medal achiever failed her first UPSC attempt. “In my second attempt, I embellished my life instead of shrinking it. I cleared with rank 6. The difference was attitude.” As DC Amritsar, her gaze turned to the city’s future—tourism capacity, disability equity, Vatican-like pilgrim experience at the Golden Temple, and cross-border economic buffers. In Ludhiana, a simple Instagram post about tree cover sparked a heat-map project; satellite data showed surface temperatures above 80°C. Fourteen lakh trees later, she admits: “Projects survive only when communities own them.”
On drugs, she focuses on users and rehabilitation rather than just peddlers. De-addiction is free; her team added vocational courses—chef, electrician, carpenter—so patients left with skills and dignity. “Overdose deaths during crackdowns were a concern. We shifted patients, increased capacity, and recognised this as a priority.” Her governance style is proactive and hands-on: “You cannot be authoritarian. Prioritise what citizens say. India must be future-ready—climate change, AI, jobs.” Progress, she believes, is built through ground visits, working helplines, data, and schemes translated into local language, not rhetoric.
Despite the demands of office, time with her five-year-old is non-negotiable. She picks up one new skill each year—last year the ukulele, this year reading more. “Kuch hum naya har saal seekhte hain.” Her final line lands clean: “You never fail. You win something or you learn something.”
When Franz Kafka warned, “Don’t bend; don’t water it down… don’t edit your own soul according to fashion,” Uma Mahadevan quietly took it as instruction. Her X handle, @readingkafka, is filled not with self-promotion but with literature, data, philosophy and the quiet politics of care—the same concerns that have animated 33 years of public service in Karnataka. Today, as Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, the UPSC second-ranker continues to stitch social reform into daily governance.
Her posts move between panchayat libraries, Adam Tooze charts, Marcus Aurelius quotes and disability rights. Scholars, students and policy nerds flock to her book reviews and governance essays as much as to her updates from the field. “Used right, social media can connect people and bring positive change,” she says. Offline, the former French teacher paints and reads; online she reminds a hurried society that reform needs time, context and curiosity.
Her métier is simple: opportunity begins at the grassroots. As head of Panchayat Raj, she helped revive 5,800 rural libraries, made membership free for children, enrolled over five million young readers, added computers and screen-readers, and turned them into study sanctuaries, digital hubs and democratic spaces. Another 6,600 are planned. “When teenage girls try to study at home, they may be told to do housework. Now they have quiet spaces.” Her social-sector work spans generations—nearly 70,000 anganwadis, maternal nutrition programmes that reduced anaemia and improved birth weight, child protection reforms, cradle-baby schemes, and childcare centres in gram panchayats to enable rural mothers to work. “Government action can reduce inequities. It doesn’t happen overnight.”
Consultation is her method. She helped draft Karnataka’s juvenile justice rules, its transgender policy, and rules under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act; worked on Karnataka’s first Human Development Report; and now strengthens panchayats through Panchatantra 2.0, taking them from 17 digital services to 81, soon 200-plus. Birth and death registration is now done at the panchayat, saving villagers a trip to the taluk.
Community ownership has been the quiet triumph: villagers repainting libraries, adding curtains, furniture and plants; retired teachers donating book collections; ex-servicemen donating dictionaries. “These acts of giving connect individuals to community. It is part of nation-building.” Despite the scale of the work, she is steady, and steadfast. “It is about bringing positive change in the lives of people. The civil services remain among the most committed—working to address enormous, complex challenges with the public as a guiding force.” For Mahadevan, justice is not theoretical—it is administrative, built one district, one panchayat, one child, one library at a time.
Taken together, these officers sketch the quiet revolution underway in Indian governance—one where the bureaucrat is no longer a faceless note-writer behind teakwood doors, but a field-runner, systems-builder, communicator, negotiator, and, increasingly, a public intellectual. Some wield dashboards, AI and digital twins; others wield libraries, anganwadis, rhino patrols, playgrounds, flood pumps, or WhatsApp chatbots. Some go viral in knee-deep water; others go unnoticed in village libraries or panchayat halls. But across geographies, services and temperaments runs a shared grammar: accessibility over aloofness, participation over paternalism, evidence over ego, and an insistence that governance is not performance for Delhi but problem-solving for citizens. In a country too vast for slogans and too complex for silver bullets, they remind us that the state still has muscle—and that democracy, at its best, is not only a spectacle of elections, but a long, unglamorous, deeply human labour of care.