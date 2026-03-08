The Accidental Chronicler of India’s Soul

There is a particular quality of light in Delhi on a good February afternoon—warm, golden, forgiving—that makes you forget everything the city has put you through. The pollution, the traffic, the summers that melt your will to live. William Dalrymple knows this light well. He has chased it for four decades.

Sitting on his charpoy, listening to peacocks and parrots compete for airspace above his garden, the sixty-year-old Scottish-born historian sounds like a man who has found exactly the life he was meant to lead. Which is remarkable, because none of it was supposed to happen. Not India. Not the books. Not any of it.

In 1984, a teenager named William Dalrymple had arranged to excavate an Assyrian archaeological site in Iraq. Then Saddam Hussein shut down the British School of Archaeology, and the young man needed a Plan B. He boarded a flight to India instead. He was eighteen. He had no idea he was walking into a love affair that would define the rest of his life.

“India has so very much moulded who I am and what I am,” he said during a wide-ranging conversation on the podcast Expressions. “The world I grew up in feels very distant.” He spent that first year travelling on thirty-five rupees a day—enough for a cheap hotel room, a thali, a packet of glucose biscuits, and a banana. He had his nineteenth birthday sleeping rough in a temple at Hampi, swimming in the Tungabhadra River at dawn. Next month, he turns sixty-one. He is going back to Hampi to celebrate.