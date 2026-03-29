The Masketeers

Dorjee Khandu Khrimey was 24 when he realised something strange about his own village. The ritual dances of Shergaon in Arunachal Pradesh still echoed with stories of animals and spirits, yet the masks that once carried those stories had disappeared. “Seeing the art of mask making disappear from our village, I thought of becoming a mask maker to preserve the craft and also make masks for posterity so that they have a keepsake from their culture.”

Until 2022, mask making in Shergaon had been on pause for decades. Masks used in rituals were brought in from Tibet and Bhutan. The shift changed when wildlife researcher Tripti Shukla arrived in Shergaon to document local traditions. What caught her attention were the masks. The wood was abundant, the stories still alive in memory, but the hands that once carved them had gone quiet.